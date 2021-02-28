Home Loss Saturday For Aces

The Mulberry Grove Aces basketball boys lost a home game Saturday night .

Maryville Christian defeated the Aces 54-30.

Mulberry Grove led by three points during the opening quarter. It was tied when the period ended, then the Lions moved out in front and led the rest of the game.

Top scorers for Mulberry Grove were Blake Scoggins with nine points, Daustin (right) Steiner with seven and Ty Bauer with six.

It was senior night. Recognized before the game were Senior Player Ty Bauer, Senior Cheerleaders Kathryn Criner, Emma Helmkamp, Shelby Quick, and Naomi Kennedy and their parents.

The next game for the Aces is Tuesday at Patoka.