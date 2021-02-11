KPD Sports May Start In April

At Monday’s meeting of the Kingsbury Park district board, Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry presented information about upcoming activities.

She said the soccer program could start April 19 and would run for four weeks.

Curry has been in contact with the swim team’s Parent’s Club and there are potential coaches. There have been some inquiries about the pool manager position. She said the pool will open, if it can.

For summer baseball and softball, Curry said they will begin later than usual, since the high school spring sports seasons are longer due to the COVID situation. She told the board she has been in contact with representatives of other towns who play park district teams.

The possible starting date for play is June 21.

More information will be given when details are completed.

This past year, soccer, swimming, softball and baseball were all adversely affected by the pandemic.