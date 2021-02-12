Lady Comets Basketball Falls To Alton Marquette

The Greenville Lady Comets travelled to Alton Marquette Thursday night in girls’ basketball action and were handed a tough loss, 34-33.

GHS led a large portion of the game, going into halftime with a nine-point lead. The Lady Comets were on top 26-19 in the third quarter, then Marquette posted the next 12 points to take a 31-26 lead.

The game was tied at 33, then the Explorers grabbed the win on a free throw with less than two seconds remaining.

Both teams shot 12 free throws in the contest. Marquette sank six and Greenville five.

Natalie Iberg scored nine points for the Lady Comets and Gwyn Mitchell added seven.

In junior varsity action, Marquette won 36-24.

Next week, the GHS girls, now 2-2 for the season, play Wednesday at home against Staunton and go to Vandalia Friday night.