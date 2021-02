The Greenville Lady Comets travelled to Pana Monday night and lost by the score of 64-48.

Head Coach Kolin Dothager said despite the loss, he felt his team played pretty well against a good Pana squad.

GHS is 1-1 for the season and plays at home Wednesday against Hillsboro. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

Also at Pana, the freshman Lady Comets won 20-5 and Pana claimed the JV game 49-22.