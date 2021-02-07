Lady Comets Open With Win

The Greenville Lady Comets opened their season Friday night at home and defeated Roxana 51-40.

It was a game of ups and downs for the GHS girls. They trailed 10-5 after one quarter and were behind by 10 when Coach Kolin Dothager went to the full court press.

The Lady Comets came alive as the press worked, and they slowly battled back. A three-pointer with about 15 seconds left, by Hannah Potthast, gave GHS a 24-22 lead at halftime.

Senior Gwyn Mitchell led the comeback with 11 second-quarter points.

The Lady Comets stayed in front throughout the second half, opening up a couple of 13-point leads. Roxana was no closer than seven points in the fourth quarter.

Mitchell led the scoring list with 23 points.. The other senior, Natalie Iberg, added six points.

The Lady Comets play again Monday at Pana.