Lady Comets Over Staunton

Playing a rescheduled game at home Thursday afternoon, the Greenville Lady Comets pulled out a 47-43 win over Staunton in their first South Central Conference game of the season.

The GHS girls were led by seniors Natalie Iberg and Gwyn Mitchell.

Jeff Leidel talked to Head Coach Kolin Dothager after the game. He said the team’s goal was to go 1 and 0 to start the conference season. He complimented the Staunton team and praised the senior Lady Comets for their efforts.

The Lady Comets outscored Staunton 12 to 5 at the free throw line. In addition to Mitchell’s 20 points and Iberg’s 14, Abby Sussenbach scored eight.

The GHS girls play Friday, February 19, at Vandalia in another conference contest.

In junior varsity action Thursday, the girls played one half and GHS won 20-17. Hannah Potthast’s three-pointer in the last minute was the difference.

Mia Emken totaled seven points for the Lady Comets.