Lady Comets Win At Home

The Greenville Lady Comets own a 2-1 record after grabbing a 49-46 win Wednesday night at home against Hillsboro.

GHS was able to open up a nine-point lead early in the second quarter, but Hillsboro battled back to cut the deficit to 24-23 at halftime.

The Lady Comets fell behind by four points in the third quarter, tied the game twice, but trailed 35-33 going into the fourth period.

The score was tied at 40, then the Lady Comets took the lead for good with 2:15 left.

They remained in front, even though the Toppers got to within one with six seconds left.

Natalie Iberg made two free throws to give the Lady Comets some breathing room and secure the three-point win.

Freshman Katie Campbell sank some big free throws in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Lilly Funnemann was the GHS player of the game with several rebounds and 14 points. Campbell and Gwyn Mitchell scored 10 each and Iberg finished with nine points.

The Lady Comets play at Alton Marquette Thursday Night.

The junior varsity GHS girls fell to Hillsboro 35-28. Charlee Stearns scored 10 for the Lady comets.