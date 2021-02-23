Lady Comets Win Senior Night

The Greenville Lady Comets posted a 34-28 win over Gillespie on Senior Night Monday.

Senior players Natalie Iberg and Gwyn Mitchell were recognized before the game. Also honored was manager Sarah Hemann.

It took GHS four minutes and 10 seconds to score in the game. Still, they led 7-4 after the first quarter and 20-10 at halftime.

The Lady Comets built a 16-point lead midway through the third quarter, then Gillespie scored the next 15 points to make it a one point difference. The home team never relinquished the lead.

Mitchell scored 11 points in the second half and finished the game with 13. Iberg recorded 10 points and Abby Sussenbach had nine.

The varsity Lady Comets are 3-0 in the South Central Conference and 5-2 overall. They play at Hillsboro Wednesday night.

The junior varsity GHS girls lost to Gillespie 44-32. Mia Emken netted 11 points for the home team.