Lady Panthers Drop Back To Back Games

The Greenville University women’s basketball team lost back-to-back games against Illinois College last week.

On Wednesday, February 10, the Lady Panthers travelled to Jacksonville and lost 73-67, holding first half leads then getting outscored by eight in the third quarter.

Leading scorers for GU were Emily Reinneck with 13 points, Madelyn Stephen with 11 and Peyton Morris with 10.

The Greenville women played their first home game of the season Saturday against Illinois College.

They built a six-point lead with four minutes left in the game, then were outscored 15-5 the rest of the way. The final score was 76-72.

Stephen posted 18 points for GU, Reinneck had 17 and Ashley Anderson scored 14.

The Lady Panthers are 1-6 for the season. They are scheduled to play at Eureka College Wednesday night, and host Webster on February 24. No spectators are allowed at home games.