MGJH Volleyball Season Underway

Mulberry Grove’s junior high girls’ volleyball teams began their seasons Monday at St. Elmo.

The eighth grade Mulberry Grove squad won 25-15, 25-20.

Statistical leaders for the winning team were Jenni Mezo with two kills, Maddie Hans with three digs and five good service receptions, Lexi Caylor with eight points, Zoie Thierry with seven points, and Hans, Callye Earnest, Taylor Stone and Caylor with three service aces apiece.

St. Elmo won the seventh grade match, 25-18, 25-12.

For Mulberry Grove, Lola Johnson had seven points and five service aces, Lizzy Dothager, two aces; Hannah Emig, four good service receptions, and Mylee Olive-Hartline, one kill.