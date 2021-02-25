MGJH Volleyball Victorious Over Sorento

In junior high action earlier this week, the Mulberry Grove girls’ volleyball teams recorded victories over Sorento.

The eighth graders won 25-12, 25-10.

Coach Heidi Tarasuik said her team played very well, missing only two serves out of 34 attempts.

Maddie Hans and Callye Earnest totaled nine points each on serves, and Jenni Mezo had seven points. Leading the team in service aces were Hans with seven and Taylor Stone with four.

Stone had three kills, and Hans and Mezo posted two apiece.

The Mulberry Grove eighth graders are 2-0.

The seventh grade Lady Eagles beat Sorento 25-16, 25-17.

Lola Johnson had a big match with 19 service points and 11 aces. Lizzy Dothager totaled five service points, all on aces. Hannah Emig had four good service receptions.

The win improved the seventh grade Mulberry Grove team’s record to 1-1.