Mulberry Grove Sports Underway Tuesday

With COVID-19 restrictions being loosened, athletic events have been scheduled at Mulberry Grove junior high and high school.

The junior high boys’ basketball team has a home game Tuesday, February 9 and plays at home February 17.

The junior high girls’ volleyball squad is at home Wednesday, and has home matches February 16 and 18.

High school boys’ basketball begins February 16 at First Baptist Academy in O’Fallon, and the Aces host Christ Our Rock Lutheran the afternoon of February 20.

Fan access at all contests is limited.

For additional games, go to the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 website.