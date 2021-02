A local sports official has been recognized by the Illinois High School Association.

Travis Pate of Greenville has been named the IHSA’s softball official of the year for 2020-21.

The association selected officials of the year for 22 sports.

To be considered, an official or umpire must be nominated by an officials association recognized by the IHSA. Nominees are reviewed by IHSA staff members who vote based on character, skill as an official, and levels worked in the IHSA state series.