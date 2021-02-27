Piasa Tops Lady Comets

Playing at home Friday evening, the Greenville Lady Comets were defeated by Southwestern Piasa 44-39.

The GHS girls trailed by 12 near the end of the first half, and the Birds were on top 21-14 at halftime.

Twice in the second half, the Lady Comets got to within three points, but could get no closer. They scored 10 of their 39 points at the free throw line.

Top scorer was Gwyn Mitchell with 12 points. Katie Campbell added nine points.

The varsity GHS girls are 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the South Central Conference. Southwestern remains undefeated in conference play.

Greenville travels to Roxana Monday night.

In junior varsity action Friday, the Lady Comets hosted Collinsville and won 43-16.

Charlee Stearns led the scoring list with eight points and Ainsley Olson had seven.