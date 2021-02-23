Success For GHS Cheerleaders

Greenville High School cheerleaders participated in the Highland Invitational competition over the weekend.

The GHS varsity squad took second place. That team consists of Abby Wall, Alli Suess, Elena Valentin, Sophie Warchol, Kyley Sugg, Aurora Grasso, Avery Cantrill, Lily Prater, Lilee Joiner, Lexie Griffin, Kelsie Hemann, Adriana Lohman, and Emma Ketten.

Greenville’s JV squad came in first. That team is made up of Georgia Sussenbach, Kolbie Tipsword, Avery Self, Lola Carman, Madi Hook, Laia Klein, Ashley Schauwecker, Jillian Elam, Abbie Hoffman, and Sidney Griffin.