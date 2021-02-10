Successful Trip For Blue Jays Basketball

The Greenville Blue Jays boys’ basketball teams had a successful trip to Litchfield Tuesday night.

The eighth graders posted a 38-18 victory, jumping out to a 10-0 lead after the first quarter. It was a 15-6 game at halftime, then the Blue Jays outscored Litchfield 23-12 in the second half.

The Greenville team had great, balanced scoring with six players scoring six points apiece. They were Gus Olson, CJ Jackson, Cohen Alstat, Declan Graber, Cale Ackerman and Logan Snow.

The seventh grade Jays beat Litchfield 21-15. It was tied after one quarter and Greenville led 12-9 at halftime. While the Jays scored only three points in the third quarter, they still led 15-11 going into the final frame, then stayed in front.

Leading the Blue Jays in scoring was Austin Wall with five points. Posting four points each were Griffin Prater, Trey Melton and Dominic Sanchez.

The Greenville teams host Hillsboro Thursday and are at Pocahontas the afternoon of February 16.