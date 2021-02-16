Track Victories For Former Comets

This past Saturday, the Greenville University women’s track team travelled to Jacksonville for an indoor meet at Illinois College.

Two former Greenville High School track athletes recorded victories. Hannah Williams from Sorento finished first in the mile run, and Emma Leonhard from Greenville won the 3,000 meter run.

Two other Lady Panthers won individual events. They were Mary Paisley in the triple jump and Leah Brown in the 800 meter run.

As a team, Illinois College had 67 points while Greenville totaled 38.

The Greenville University men’s track team won an indoor meet at Illinois College on Saturday.

The final score was 75-54.

Two former Greenville Comets athletes turned in winning performances. Hunter Matthews was first in the high jump, and Isaac Green won the long jump.

Other individual winners for Greenville were Di’Mond Salmon in the triple jump, Maurice Radtke in the shot put, Gianni Estrada in the mile run, Carson Rantanen in the 60 meter dash, Joshua Medlin in the 800 meter run, Jared Bayers in the 200 meter dash, and Jeremiah Perry in the 3,000 meter run.