Victory In Comets Opener

A last-second tip-in by Gabe Lager gave the Greenville Comets a 47-46 victory Friday night at Roxana.

The Comets led by seven at halftime and were up by 10 in the third quarter. Roxana battled back and took the lead on a free throw with 3.3 seconds remaining.

Having to go the length of the floor, the Comets quickly got the ball down court. Fletcher Manhart fired up a shot from outside the top of the key. It looked like the ball was going in, but it went around and out of the basket.

Lager ran toward the basket, saw the ball roll out, and was able to tip it in just before the final buzzer sounded.

Manhart was top scorer for the Comets with 16 points. Peyton McCullough scored 13 and Jack Schaufelberger had eight points.

The Comets play at home Monday against Pana.