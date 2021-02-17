Weather Forces Changes To GHS Basketball Schedule

The winter weather has led to the Comets and Lady Comets games, scheduled for Wednesday, being postponed.

The Comets were to play at Staunton and the Lady Comets were supposed to be at home against Staunton.

The Lady Comets’ game has been rescheduled for Thursday with the junior varsity playing a half at 3:30 p.m., followed by the varsity game.

The Comets will play at Staunton Saturday, February 20. The freshmen will play two quarters starting at 1:30 p.m. and the junior varsity and varsity games will follow.

The Lady Comets’ senior night ceremony has been moved to Monday, February 22 before the GHS-Gillespie contest. The boys’ senior night is now Wednesday, February 24.

The Comets’ next game is set for Friday at home against Vandalia with the Lady Comets travelling to Vandalia the same night. The boys contest will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.