Area Cheerleading Squads Place In State Rankings

The Central High School cheerleading squad at Breese finished third in the Illinois High School Association small school varsity finals, behind first place Greenville and second place Wilmington.

The Highland High School cheerleaders made an excellent showing in the medium school varsity finals. The Bulldogs finished fourth out of the 25 teams in the division.

Triad competed in the same division and placed 22nd.

This year’s competition was virtual with each of the 25 finalists in the divisions sending in recordings of their best routines.

Roxana place 13th in the small school division and Mater Dei was 19th.