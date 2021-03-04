Comets Basketball Victorious Over Carlinville

The Greenville Comets travelled to Carlinville Wednesday night and recorded a 54-43 victory.

The GHS boys led by five after the first quarter and by 11 at halftime. Carlinville cut the deficit to seven during the third period, but the Comets were back in front by 11 going into the fourth quarter.

Leading the Comets in scoring were Nathan Grull with 12 points and Christian Bauer with 10.

The varsity Comets are 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the South Central Conference.

They play at Pana Friday night.

The junior varsity Comets beat Carlinville 65-32. Landen Moss scored 29 points and came up with eight steals. Kaleb Gardner totaled 10 points.

In freshman action, the GHS squad stopped Carlinville 55-26.

Kaleb Gardner netted 14 points in the game while Nick Grull added 12 and Crisean Charleston had 10.