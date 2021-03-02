Comets Beat Roxana

The Greenville Comets soared past Roxana Monday night in a South Central Conference contest.

The Comets recorded a 53-26 victory.

Shooting well from the start, the GHS boys jumped out to an eight-point lead after one quarter, and were in front by 14 at halftime. They outscored the Shells 22-6 in the third quarter to go up by 30, and the fourth quarter was a continuous clock situation.

Nine players scored for the Comets. Jack Schaufelberger topped the list with 13 points and Desmond Gardner had his best offensive game of the season with 11 points. He sank three three-point shots.

The varsity Comets own an 8-2 overall record and are 5-1 in the South Central Conference. They play at Carlinville Wednesday night.

The GHS boys’ basketball program won three times Monday.

The junior varsity Comets stopped Roxana 65-39. Landen Moss scored 25 points, Trent Bohannon totaled 13 and Wesley Stoecklin had 10.

The freshman Comets downed Roxana 69-54 behind a 37-point effort from Kaleb Gardner. Nick Grull added 11 points.