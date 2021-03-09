Comets Beat Vandalia

The Greenville Comets grabbed a road victory Monday night at Vandalia.

The GHS boys defeated the Vandals 60-50, topping Vandalia for the second time this season.

Greenville led 35-24 at halftime, then Vandalia got to within four in the second half. The Comets kept the Vandals away by making several free throws at the end.

Fletcher Manhart led the winners with 21 points, playing through a foot injury.

Jack Schaufelberger posted 13 points.

The varsity Comets are 11-3 for the season. Their final home game is Wednesday against East Alton-Wood River. The game will be broadcast by WGEL.

In the junior varsity game Monday, Vandalia beat the Comets 61-48. Landen Moss scored 14 points and Wes Stoecklin had 10.

The freshman Comets fell to Vandalia 50-44. Leading the GHS scoring list was Kaleb Gardner with 19 points.