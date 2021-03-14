Comets Cheerleaders Bring Home School’s First State Championship

Bond County Community Unit 2 high school has its first state championship team.

Early Saturday afternoon, the results were revealed and the Greenville High School cheerleaders were named best in the state in the Illinois High School Association small school state varsity competition.

Twenty-five teams had squads in the state finals, which were held virtually this year. Each team sent a video of their best routine.

The Comet cheerleaders advanced to state after finishing second in the virtual sectional. They recorded their state routine on Wednesday and sent it in, hoping to improve on their fourth place finish last year.

The state championship was celebrated with a parade through Greenville Saturday afternoon. Led by a Greenville District fire truck, the cheerleaders rode on a school bus through town, screaming with joy with their heads sticking out of the bus windows. They were followed by parents, other relatives and friends in vehicles, honking horns along the way.

After the parade, Jeff Leidel talked with Cheerleading Coach Amanda Goldsboro. She said waiting for the final result, was like a countdown to the championship.

Click below to hear her comments:

The varsity cheerleaders are Aurora Grasso, Alli Suess, Kyley Sugg, Elena Valentin, Abby Wall, Sophie Warchol, Avery Cantrill, Lexie Griffin, Lilee Joiner, Lily Prater, Emma Ketten, Kelsie Hemann, and Adriana Lohman.

Head Coach Amanda Goldsboro is assisted by Allyson Loucks and Gayla Brauns.

Members of the GHS junior varsity squad are Ashley Schauwecker, Jillian Elam, Laia Klein, Georgia Sussenbach, Lola Carmen, Avery Self, Sidney Griffin, Abbie Hoffman, Madi Hook and Kolbie Tipsword.

Congratulations to the IHSA state champion varsity Comet cheerleaders!