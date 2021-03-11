Comets Over Wood River

Playing their final home game of the season, the Greenville Comets beat East Alton-Wood River 59-38 Wednesday night.

That means the Comets will be shooting for their 13th win in the final game Friday at Carlyle.

Coach Todd Cantrill told Jeff Leidel after Wednesday’s victory it was satisfying for the seniors to win in their final game on the GHS court.

Click below to hear more from Coach Cantrill:

Ten Comets scored in the game. Gabe Lager finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Clayton Dannaman totaled eight points, and Peyton McCullough and Jack Schaufelberger had seven apiece.

The varsity Comets enter Friday’s game at Carlyle with a 12-3 record.

A three-point buzzer beater by Landen Moss provided the junior varsity Comets a 62-59 win over East Alton-Wood River.

Moss led the scoring list with 19 points while Wesley Stoecklin had 12, Carter Snow, nine; and Tyson Ackerman, eight.

The freshman Comets knocked off the Oilers 68-36.

Kaleb Gardner netted 18 points for the winners and Nick Grull had 16.