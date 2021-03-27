Comets Win At Hillsboro

After falling behind by two touchdowns in the first quarter, the Greenville football Comets rallied to beat Hillsboro Friday night 44-20.

The victory evened the Comets’ records at 1-1, while the Hilltoppers fell to 0-2.

Hillsboro led 14-0 nine minutes into the game, then the Comets made defensive adjustments, and their offense came alive.

GHS scored before the opening quarter ended then posted 22 points in the second quarter to lead 30-14 at halftime.

The Comets posted another TD early in the third to make it 36 straight points scored.

The home team got its final touchdown in the third frame, then the Comets put eight more points on the scoreboard in the final quarter.

The GHS offense came up with some big plays. Nathan Grull scored four touchdowns for the Comets and got into the end zone on four extra point plays. His scoring runs were 10, nine, 50 and 19 yards.

Quarterback Jack Schaufelberger and Tommy Baker teamed up for a 75-yard pass play that resulted in a TD. Easton Maroon scored on a nine-yard run.

Grull carried the ball 21 times for 211 yards. Maroon had 29 yards rushing and Baker ran for 20 yards.

Schaufelberger completed nine of 13 passes for 143 yards. Baker caught four of those passes for 94 yards.

Hillsboro finished with 176 yards passing, but the Comets’ defense held the Hilltoppers to 55 yards rushing.

Jaylon Betts grabbed a pass interception.

The Comets are on the road again this Friday, playing at Staunton.