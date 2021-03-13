Eagles Defeated In Regional Final

The Mulberry Grove seventh grade volleyball girls lost in their Illinois Elementary School Association regional championship match Thursday.

Millstadt St. James recorded a 25-19, 25-12 victory over the Lady Eagles.

Coach Heidi Tarasuik said she was very proud of her players as they played an incredible match.

Statistically for Mulberry Grove, Lola Johnson served two aces and had four points. Mylee Olive-Hartline totaled three points, and Khloe Scoggins, Emma Steiner and Haylee Justice had two points each.

Dig leaders were Johnson with three, and Scoggins and Olive-Hartline with two. Johnson and Steiner had kills.