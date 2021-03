Three seniors at Greenville High School have been honored for their play this past season on the basketball court.

Fletcher Manhart was selected by South Central Conference coaches to the all-conference first team. He led the Comets in scoring.

In girls’ basketball, Natalie Iberg was named by the SCC coaches to the first team. Gwyn Mitchell was a second team selection.

Iberg was the Lady Comets’ top scorer while Mitchell was second in scoring on the team.