Here are a couple of schedule changes for Greenville High School sports.

Rain forced the Comets’ soccer boys’ game at Roxana to be postponed twice last week.

The game has been rescheduled for this Saturday, March 20 at 11 a.m. at Roxana. Only the varsity team will play.

The freshman Comets’ football game, scheduled for Thursday at Carlinville, has been cancelled.