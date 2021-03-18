GHS Volleyball Team Falls In Opener

The Greenville High School girls’ volleyball season got underway Wednesday night.

The Lady Comets’ varsity team lost to Vandalia in three games, 25-23, 18-25, 16-25.

Head Coach Tracy McEvers said her players came out playing hard and stacked up a lot of their kills in the first game. She felt it was a good first contest after waiting so long for the season to begin.

For the Lady Comets, Natalie Iberg and Jayden Markus recorded five kills apiece. Gwyn Mitchell had five blocks and Lilly Funnemann two.

The leader in digs was Brooklyn Suzuki with 30.

Alison Ridens and Justyce Stephenson posted seven assists each, while Stephenson served two aces and Markus, Ridens and Mitchell had one each.

The junior varsity Lady Comets fell to Vandalia 25-23, 18-25, 7-15.

The freshman match also went three games. GHS won the first, 22-20, then dropped the next two games 14-21, 1-15.

The Lady Comets will have their first home action Monday against Hillsboro.