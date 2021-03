The season came to an end for Greenville in the Illinois Elementary School Association eighth grade volleyball regional

Coach Erin Cummings said it was a tough loss as the Lady Jays fell to Wood River Lewis & Clark 20-25, 24-26.

Amya Miller led the team in service aces with six. Posting two aces apiece were Erin Peppler, Kaylee Beard and Laynie Taylor.

Anna Turner and Adyson Bearley had two kills each, and Peppler totaled four assists.

The eighth grade Lady Jays finished with a 4-9 record.