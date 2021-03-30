Iberg Recognized, Inducted Into Lady Comets HOF

Lady Comets’ senior player Natalie Iberg has received state recognition for her recent basketball season.

Iberg was listed in the Special Mention group by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, making her one of the top 60 players in Class 2A.

She led the Lady Comets in scoring and assists this season.

Iberg is also the newest member of the Greenville High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

She finished her career with 725 total points, playing in 96 varsity games. Players qualify in the points category with a minimum of 700 points.

After high school graduation, Natalie will attend Greenville University and plans to play basketball for the Lady Panthers.