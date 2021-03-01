Indoor Championship For GU Men’s Track

The Greenville University men are the indoor track champions of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

At Principia Saturday, the Panthers defeated five other conference schools to claim the 2021 championship.

In addition to winning two relays, the Panthers had individual first place finishes from Hunter Matthews in the high jump, Wesley Kile in the pole vault, Di’Mond Salmond in the triple jump, Maurice Radtke in the shot put, Ben Schuette in the weight throw, Jared Byers in the 400 meter dash, and Gianni Estrada in the mile run.

Kile was named field newcomer of the year, and Estrada was the track newcomer of the year.

The honor of coaching staff of the year went to Greenville University.