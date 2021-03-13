INTERVIEW: Comets Fall In Carlyle

The Greenville Comets were defeated in their final game of the basketball season Friday night.

Playing at Carlyle, the Comets fell to the Indians in overtime, 43-40.

Near the end of the extra period, GHS has a few three-point attempts, but could not connect to tie the score.

Fletcher Manhart was top scorer for the Comets with 16 points and Gabe Lager had eight.

The varsity Comets finish the season with an overall recorded of 12-4.

Click below to hear Jeff Leidel talk with Comets head coach Todd Cantrill about their good season:

The junior varsity GHS boys beat Carlyle 60-35.

Landen Moss recorded 24 points and Carter Snow had 10.

Carlyle’s freshmen edged the Comets 49-48. Kaleb Gardner had 26 points in the game for the GHS freshmen, who finished the season 10-6.