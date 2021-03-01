Lady Blue Jays Volleyball Falls To Litchfield

The Greenville Lady Blue Jays lost a tough eighth grade volleyball match last Thursday at Litchfield.

Greenville won the first game 25-21, then Litchfield claimed the next two 25-21, 25-22.

Leading the Jays in service aces were Erin Peppler with eight, Anna Turner with seven, an Adyson Bearley with six.

Bearley totaled four kills while Amya Miller and Peppler had two each. Peppler recorded four assists and Unique McClain had two.

Greenville plays at Sorento Tuesday and hosts Hillsboro Thursday in the final regular season match.

In seventh grade action at Litchfield, Greenville lost 25-23, 25-16.

Lauren Robison served four aces while Ava Potthast had two.

Both girls recorded one kill each.