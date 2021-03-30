Lady Comets Basketball Awards

Player awards were handed out at the Greenville Lady Comets basketball program Sunday.

Varsity Head Coach Kolin Dothager honored Abby Sussenbach with the Rebounding Award, Natalie Iberg with the Assist and Offensive Player of the Year awards, Katie Campbell and Lilly Funneman with the Most Improved Player Award, Gwyn Mitchell with the Teammate of the Year Award, and Brooklyn Suzuki with the Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Special recognition went to senior players Mitchell and Iberg along with senior Manager Sarah Hemann.

The varsity Lady Comets posted a 12-4 overall record and were 7-2 in the South Central Conference.

Junior varsity honors went to Charlee Stearns as Most Improved Player, Alison Ridens as Teammate of the Year, Natalie McCullough and Mia Emken as Offensive Players of the Year, and Hannah Potthast as Defensive Player of the Year.

The JV girls were 9-5 overall. The freshman team won two of five games.