INTERVIEW: Lady Comets End Season With Win

The Greenville Lady Comets rolled to an 84-24 win Friday night at home against Carlyle.

Leading the winners were the two seniors, Natalie Iberg and Gwyn Mitchell. Iberg scored 22 points in the first half and finished with 28. Mitchell totaled 13 points. Abby Sussenbach added 12 points as 10 Lady Comets scored in the contest.

Iberg concludes her career in the GHS Basketball Hall of Fame by scoring over 700 points in her career.

This year’s Lady Comets finished the season with a 12-4 overall record. They won their last seven games.

