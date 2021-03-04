Lady Comets Over Carlinville

The Greenville Lady Comets won their seventh game of the season at home Wednesday night, rolling past Carlinville 56-27.

The GHS squad scored the first nine points of the game and led by 18 at halftime. It was a 24-point margin after three quarters and the lead was as much as 33 points in the final quarter.

Abby Sussenbach had her biggest offensive game of the season with 14 points. She also grabbed over 12 rebounds.

Lilly Funnemann put in nine points and Gwyn Mitchell had eight.

The varsity girls are 7-4 overall and 5-2 in the South Central Conference.

The Lady Comets are at home against Pana Friday night. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.

Only one half was played by the junior varsity teams Wednesday night.

Greenville won 20-14 as Mia Emken scored nine points for the Lady Comets.