Lady Comets Top Roxana

The Greenville Lady Comets varsity basketball team grabbed a victory at Roxana Monday evening.

The GHS girls had a big second half and beat the Shells 55-35.

Roxana led by a point at halftime, but the Lady Comets outscored the home team 32-11 in the final half.

Leading the offense for GHS was Natalie Iberg with 17 points. Gwyn Mitchell had a 15-point night and Katie Campbell put in 10 points.

The Lady Comets are 6-4 for the season and 4-2 in the South Central Conference.

Their next game is Wednesday night at home against Carlinville. The contest will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.