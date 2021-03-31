Lady Comets Volleyball Falls In Good Match

Although the final result was a close loss, Coach Tracy McEvers said her Greenville High School varsity volleyball girls recently turned in their best match of the season against Southwestern.

The Birds won 25-23, 25-22.

Coach McEvers said her players stayed together and played well, even when the score was tight and emotions were high. She was proud of the Lady Comets’ effort and mental toughness.

Brooklyn Suzuki piled up 17 digs in the match. Gwyn Mitchell served eight points and had two aces. Justyce Stephenson also served two aces and posted four points. Ava Curry served four points.

Natalie Iberg had four kills. Alison Ridens had seven assists and Stephenson totaled five assists.

Southwestern won the junior varsity match 25-19, 25-18.

Monday night, the Lady Comets’ varsity squad lost to Staunton 13-25, 21-25.

After a slow start, Coach McEvers thought her team played much better in the second game.

Curry served seven points, Suzuki totaled nine digs, Stephenson posted four digs and six assists, Iberg had four digs and six kills, and Mitchell finished with three kills and two blocks.

Staunton’s JV won 25-14, 26-24, and the GHS freshmen were defeated 13-21, 12-21.