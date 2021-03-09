Lady Comets Win At Home Monday

The Greenville Lady Comets picked up their 10th win of the season at home Monday night. They defeated Vandalia 52-34.

The home team led 26-12 at halftime, and expanded the margin to 23 by the end of the third quarter. The Lady Comets maintained a comfortable lead the rest of the game.

Top scorer for GHS was Lilly Funnemann with 13 points. She sank three three-point shots.

Gwyn Mitchell added 12 points.

The varsity girls are 10-4 for the season. They play at East Alton-Wood River Wednesday night, and their final game of the season is Friday at 5:30 p.m., at home against Carlyle.

The junior varsity Lady Comets fell behind 13-2 after one quarter, and rallied to beat Vandalia 39-35.

Natalie McCullough scored 12 points and Mia Emken had nine.