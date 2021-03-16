Lady Eagles Are Regional Volleyball Champions

The Mulberry Grove eighth grade volleyball Lady Eagles are regional champions.

Playing Monday evening at home, the Lady Eagles won a tough match over Milstadt St. James to claim the regional championship plaque in IESA Class 8-1A.

Mulberry Grove won 25-18, 25-22 to complete the season 6-0.

Coach Heidi Tarasuik said her team had a tremendous game with all players contributing. There were only two missed serves and very few hitting errors.

In the championship battle, Lexi Caylor totaled nine points, five aces, seven kills and three digs.

Maddie Hans had four kills, six points, three aces, and eight digs. Callye Earnest contributed seven digs, three kills, six points and two aces.

Jenni Mezo finished with five points, three aces, six digs and four kills.

Taylor Stone had four points, three aces and five digs; while Zoie Thierry posted five digs.

Coach Tarasuik said the team worked hard and played with so much heart all season to reach the regional title.

Other girls on the team are Annie Jackson, Abby Emig, Stephanie Dothager and Lola Johnson.

Congratulations to the eighth grade Mulberry Grove volleyball squad for winning the regional championship!