Lady Jays Basketball Results

The Greenville Junior High eighth grade girls’ basketball team picked up a victory Monday against Litchfield.

The final score was 26-22.

Anna Turner scored 12 points for the Lady Jays and Adyson Bearley added 10 points.

Litchfield sank a last-second shot to edge the seventh grade Lady Jays 13-12. Top scorer was Haylee Clark with seven points.

The Greenville Junior High basketball girls travelled to Pana Tuesday night.

Coach Gina Allen felt both teams showed great effort.

The eighth grade Lady Jays were edged 28-26. Haylee Clark scored nine points, Adyson Bearley posted eight points and Erin Peppler had seven.

In seventh grade action, Pana won 29-21. Top scorer for Greenville was Emma Veith with eight points.

The Lady Blue Jays play at Hillsboro April 6.