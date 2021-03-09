Lady Jays Fall In 7th Grade Regional

After winning their first match Saturday, the seventh grade Greenville Lady Jays fell to Roxana Monday in the semifinals of the Roxana Class 7-3A Volleyball Regional.

Greenville began the regional with a win over Madison. All game scores were 25-20 with Madison winning the first and the Lady Jays taking the final two.

Ava Potthast had eight services aces, Haylee Clark four, and Haylee Hediger three. Posting two kills each were Clark and Hediger. Emma Veith had an assist.

In the semifinal match, the Lady Jays lost to top-seeded Roxana 6-25, 18-25.

Potthast and Keeleigh Valleroy served three aces each.

The seventh grade squad finishes the season with a 3-9 record.

The eighth grade Lady Jays open regional play Friday at 3:30 p.m. against Madison. The match will be in Greenville and can be seen on the You Tube channel.