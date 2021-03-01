Lady Panthers Are Track Champs

Led by junior Cayden Sharp, the Greenville Lady Panthers rolled to the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference indoor track and field title Saturday at Principia.

Sharp was the top athlete at the meet. The Waverly, Illinois native won five gold medals, as G.U. piled up 178 team points, twice as many as the second place school.

Sharp won the long jump, triple jump, 60-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and the 60-meter hurdles.

Hannah Williams of Sorento had the other individual victory, placing first in the 3,000 meter run. G.U. had two winning relay squads.

Sharp was named the SLIAC track athlete of the year, and Lady Panther Olivia Mansfield received the track newcomer of the year award.

The Greenville University coaches were presented the SLIAC coaching staff of the year honor.