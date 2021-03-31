MGHS Volleyball Falls To St. Elmo Brownstown

In recent high school volleyball action, the Mulberry Grove Aces’ varsity team lost to St. Elmo-Brownstown 13-25, 14-25.

Head Coach Heidi Tarasuik said her team battled, but couldn’t stop the opposing team’s good servers and hitters.

Points leaders for the Aces were Molly Koontz with four, Jessi Mezo with three and Peyton Simpson with two. Brooke Tompkins had three blocks and two kills.

The junior varsity Aces lost to St. Elmo-Brownstown 10-25, 9-25.

Megan Schewe and Jaclyn Robertson served three points each. Neveah Rogers totaled eight digs and two kills. Genesis Williams posted six digs while Schewe and Lexi Willis had five each.