MGJH 7th Volleyball Team Heads To Championship

The seventh grade Mulberry Grove volleyball team has advanced to the championship match of the Pocahontas IESA Regional.

In the semifinal round Monday, the Lady Eagles won a hard-fought battle against Pocahontas. Mulberry Grove won the first game 25-16, Pocahontas took the second 25-23, then the Lady Eagles claimed the match with a 25-15 win in the deciding game.

The winning team served very well. Lola Johnson scored 20 times out of 26 serves. She had 11 aces. Johnson also recorded two kills and 10 good serve receptions.

Whitley Quick served four aces. Emma Steiner had eight good serve receptions and Quick finished with four.

Mulberry Grove plays Milstadt St. James at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the regional title.