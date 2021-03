Mulberry Grove is the official host of an Illinois Elementary School Association Class 8-1A volleyball regional.

The action begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday when second-seeded Millstadt St. James hosts third-seeded Sorento.

Saturday at 10 a.m., top-seeded Mulberry Grove is at home against fourth-seeded Pocahontas.

The winners of those two matches will play for the regional championship.

That will be Monday, with the time and location to be determined.