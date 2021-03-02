New MGHS Basketball Coach Honored By Comets

Aristede Ephron (left) and Todd Cantrill

Aristede Ephron is the new head basketball coach at Mulberry Grove High School.

Prior to last Saturday’s home game, Ephron was presented an honor.

He served many years as a coach in the Greenville Comets’ program and Comets Head Coach Todd Cantrill gave the Aces’ new coach a plaque of appreciation for his years of service in the Comet program.

Cantrill said Aristede was a Comet himself and the two played together. Cantrill said Ephron cares about kids and cared about the program. He said he knows Aristede will be a great coach for Mulberry Grove.

While at Greenville High, Ephron was an assistant basketball coach, overseeing the freshman program.

