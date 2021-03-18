Ticket Procedures For GHS Football Fans

Greenville High School Athletic Director Joe Alstat has released information regarding the ticket situation for varsity football games. The Comets open the season at home Friday against Carlinville.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, GHS will only be allowing a limited number of home fans and visiting fans to each varsity football contest. Only guests with a printed ticket in hand will be admitted to the game.

Football players, cheerleaders and band members will be given priority with an allotment of tickets for their families.

GHS students can get one ticket from the high school office on the Tuesday before that week’s home game, while supplies last.

Any leftover tickets will be available to the community to pick up at the GHS office, starting at 9 a.m. Thursdays, with a maximum of two tickets per family.

All spectators are expected to wear masks, practice social distancing, respect other people and monitor their symptoms. If you have symptoms, please stay away from the event.

There will be no concession stands or other booths set up for the games.

When the varsity Comets are playing out of town, football players and cheerleaders will be given their tickets for the game. Each game will feature a different set of tickets, which will be distributed by the Comets Athletic Department.

Only guests with the printed ticket in hand will be admitted to away games.

Alstat said there will be no tickets to give out for junior varsity and freshman games. Fans may attend both home and away contests.

GHS has just two varsity home games this season, this Friday and on April 9.

Away games are March 26 at Hillsboro, April 2 at Staunton, April 16 at Vandalia and April 23 at Sparta.

WGEL will broadcast Comets varsity football games.